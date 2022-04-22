Kimberley church fundraising to bring family from Ukraine

Summit Church hopes to raise enough to support the young family for their first year

Kimberley will be welcoming a young Ukrainian family to town in May, and fundraising has begun to make sure they have everything they need upon arrival. First to arrive will be Katrin and Tim, mother and son.

Mike Helminger from Summit Church in Kimberley says that the family fled Kiev when the Russians invaded. The family of three, Sasha, Katrin and Tim, made it to the border but were informed there that the order had come down that all men of a certain age had to stay behind and fight.

After being assured that his family would get to safety, Sasha said goodbye to his wife and one year old son, and returned to join the army.

Helminger reports that Katrin and Tim have found temporary safety in a neighbouring country.

“Through church connections and relationships, we heard about the need that this family had for a permanent home to resettle in, and therefore, we are now in the process of bringing them to Kimberley,” Helminger said. “The target date for their entry is the middle of May.”

Through a generous offer, housing has been secured for the family.

“We will be raising funds for support for this family for the first year that they are here, so they can settle well, without any worries of finances. We hope to find a car for Katrin so that she is able to drive where she needs to go, and truly get immersed in all that our community has to offer. We also hope to get her a phone with a good plan so that she can continue to communicate with her husband, family, and friends who are still in Ukraine. When Sasha is able, he will be joining Katrin and Tim here in Kimberley.”

If you would like to donate financial support for this family, you can do so through Summit Church. https://summit4sq.churchcenter.com/giving/to/summit-kids-coordinator

All donations are tax deductible and will go entirely to this family’s new beginning here. Katrin is excited to serve the city through accepting the role of the Children’s Ministry Coordinator at Summit Church.

If you would like more information on how you can help, you can contact the pastors of Summit Church, Tyler and Elizabeth Jorgensen at: tyler@wearesummit.ca and pastorlizzy@wearesummit.ca

