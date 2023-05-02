Opening soon for the summer Kicking Horse Resort. (KHRM)

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort opens for the summer season on May 27

The resort has asked visitors to refrain from climbing up the mountain while the park is closed

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has begun preparing for its summer season.

The resort’s summer opening will be on May 27. Until that time the resort is closed to the public.

Summer passes to the park are currently on sale and early-bird pricing is available until June 23.

The park has been closed since April 16 after it hosted its weekend-long Sunsplash Funkfest.

This year, Sunsplash Funkfest raised money for the Golden Food Bank and the Golden and District Search and Rescue Team.

While the park remains closed, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is asking residents and visitors to stay off the property.

“For our guests and staff’s safety, we ask everyone to stay off the mountain while we begin preparations for our summer operations,” the resort wrote in a Facebook post.

@kickinghorsemtn Thats all folks! Huge thank you to all of our guests and staff for another amazing winter season. #kickinghorsemtn ♬ Daylight – David Kushner

Although the park is closed, the preparations taking place mean the mountain remains busy.

“Many staff, resort vehicles and groomers are still working around the hill.”

The resort has also specifically requested that guests refrain from walking up the mountain to Boo the Bear’s enclosure, particularly with dogs.

Guests and Golden residents are encouraged to visit the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s website for more information about the resort’s summer season.

