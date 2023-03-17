The Keremeos Elks hosted barrel racing at the rodeo grounds on Victoria Day. Guests got to take in the amazing speed and agility of horse and rider. (Susan Chaworth-Musters photo)

The Keremeos Elks hosted barrel racing at the rodeo grounds on Victoria Day. Guests got to take in the amazing speed and agility of horse and rider. (Susan Chaworth-Musters photo)

Keremeos Rodeo Parade returns on Victoria Day

Registration for the parade is now open

Registrations are open once more for the annual Victoria Day parade in Keremeos.

The parade, which usually coincides with the Keremeos Elks’ Rodeo, will take place on May 22.

No formal announcement has been made yet as to whether there will be a return of the full rodeo, which went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn’t yet returned.

The parade returned in 2022, along with barrel racing at the rodeo grounds, while other rodeo events were put off due to various factors.

READ MORE: Keremeos celebrates Victoria Day with parade

For people interested in joining the parade, whether with a float or on foot, you can contact KeremeosRodeoParade@gmail.com.

Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sicamous senior honoured at 99th birthday celebration
Next story
Compassion continues for grieving Vernon parents

Just Posted

CSVAR Facebook Photo
Columbia Valley Search and Rescue finish off busy weekend

Cranbrook city hall. Trevor Crawley photo.
RDEK commits funding to Cranbrook homelessness initiative

An early morning fire on March 13 destroyed the Golden courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)
More time needed to determine cause of blaze at Golden courthouse

A city of Vernon bobcat sweeper cleans boulevards along 25th Avenue Wednesday, March 15. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Dust stirs up air quality in Golden

Pop-up banner image