Kelowna students make meals for food bank while prepping for cooking competition

School may have been over for the day but students at Canyon Falls Middle School in Kelowna were cooking up a storm for those in need of a hearty meal.

“My mini-chefs have been making casseroles for the food bank. We have made 40 casseroles that will be donated to families in need,” said Chef Michael Magliocchi, the foods teacher at Canyon Falls.

The in-school kitchen gets busy each Wednesday after the final bell for the Kitchen Brigade culinary session.

The grade 6 to 12 competitive and educational program teaches students the basics and eventually the flair of making healthy food.

Under Magliocchi’s guidance, the students learn everything from kitchen safety to flavour profiles, plating and culinary techniques.

While practising for the upcoming Kitchen Brigade cooking competitions, the students are simultaneously developing ‘food autonomy’, which is the ability to feed yourself.

The students in the program are divided into groups who cook and compete together.

The ‘mini-chefs’ are currently honing their skills for the upcoming May 3, competition. The winner of the cooking competition will get to represent B.C. at the national competition in Quebec.

Kitchen Brigades, run by La Table des Chefs, is completely free and Magliocchi hopes to grow the program and that more schools across the province join to create additional opportunities for community initiatives and competitions.

The charity, La Tablée des Chefs’ mission is “to feed people in need and to develop culinary education for youth.”

After taking part in the program Magliocchi said, “Our students are incredibly passionate about cooking, and they understand the impact that food can have on people’s lives.”

