The Kelowna Rockets team store is holding a one-day only sale on Friday, April 21. (Contributed)

Kelowna Rockets team store holding one-day-only sale

Discounted used equipment and retail jerseys will be available on Friday, April 21

It’s the time of year where everyone is getting their spring cleaning done, even the Kelowna Rockets.

The team is having a one-day only with discounted merchandise and used equipment.

People have the chance to get their hands on select retail jerseys for $39.99, used equipment including socks and practice jerseys, composite sticks, backpacks, and store merchandise at blow out prizes.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Rockets team store located at 101-1223 Water Street.

