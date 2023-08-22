Keep bears from Golden’s fruit trees

Tips to consider to avoid attracting bears or other wildlife to your fruit trees. (Wildsafe)

In recent weeks we have been seeing our fruit trees blossoming and many fruits falling to the ground. Our fruit trees are not only a source of food for ourselves, but for wildlife as well. Below are a few tips to consider to avoid attracting bears or other wildlife to your fruit trees:

•Remember to pick fruit early and let it ripen indoors

•If you have an abundance of fruit and would like to donate it, feel free to send us an email at golden@wildsafebc.com and we can connect you with the right organizations.

•Prune trees to keep them manageable in size

•You may also want to consider electric fencing to prevent bears or other wildlife from accessing your fruit

Wildsafe thanks the Town of Golden for keeping wildlife wild and communities safe.

