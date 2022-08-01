Jessie Simpson, 25, celebrated his birthday at home for the first time in six years surrounded by friends and family (Sue Simpson)

Kamloops attack victim full of life six years after brain injury

Jessie Simpson is thankful for everyone who has supported him the last six years

Jessie Simpson was never expected to wake up, let alone be talking and eating on his own.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster was invited for an exclusive interview with the young man about being home in Savona on weekends for the first time since has was beaten into a coma in June 2016.

Jessie does not have much memory of the attack and the interview was on the condition that he not be asked about the incident.

READ MORE: Kamloops mom recalls brutal baseball bat attack on son, 6 years later

READ MORE: Teichrieb will plead guilty in connection with 2016 beating of teen in Kamloops

