Kaleden fire department welcomes new chief

Tony Madeira brings more than 20 years of experience to the volunteer team

Tony Madeira has been named the new chief of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department. (Photo- RDOS)

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department has found its new leader.

Tony Madeira has been named as the department’s chief, the Region District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced Thursday, July 20.

“Fire Chief Madeira brings a wealth of knowledge to the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department and the community is fortunate to have him in this important leadership role,” said Subrina Monteith, director of Electoral Area ‘I’ at RDOS.

The district’s appointment comes less than two months after the retirement of longtime Kaleden Fire Chief Dennis Gaudry.

Madeira brings more than 20 years of local experience to the department, with the RDOS adding that he played a vital role in helping organize and implement the over-the-bank rope rescue and auto-extrication training programs.

“I’m excited and honoured to take on the role of fire chief for the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department,” Madeira said. “Kaleden has been my home for more than 25 years and I plan to be around for a long time to help and serve this beautiful village I call home.”

