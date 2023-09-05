It’s the Golden Museum Fall Faire affair

The event takes place Sept. 9

The Golden Museum Fall Faire will take place Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rotary will be hosting a BBQ, while Miss Kitty will be on hand for face painting. A farmers’ market is also scheduled for the day.

Live music will light up the festivities with the following schedule:

•11 a.m. – Megan James

•11:40 a.m. – Eric Larocque

•12:20 p.m.- Pablo Euphoria Experience

•1:20 p.m. – Mellie Jane

•2 p.m.- Will Wardwell

•2:40 p.m. – The Pickups

•3:40 p.m. – Oh November

•4:20 p.m. – The Jumping Rodents

The fall faire will be held on the museum grounds at 1302 – 11th Ave South. For more information call 205-344-5169 or email museum.golden@gmail.com.

Golden

