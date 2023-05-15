IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm

Cooper Butchard (middle) is the winner of the 2023 Salty Street Festival pie-eating contest on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Vanessa Garrison of team Honey Badgers gets a bit of air in the main race of the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Leanne Yohemas of team Mom’s Day Out makes her way up hill with a smile in the main race of the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Chris Knobel of team Phat Basturd Knobel rolls into a tight curve in the main race of the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Sienna Symonds and other riders race along in the Salty Pups ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Finnley Brett and other riders are close to finishing another loop in the Salty Pups race at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Clara Foster rounds another bend in the Lil’ Pups ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Mollie Whatley and Maeve Vasily do another loop in the Lil’ Pups ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Teo Fallu and fellow riders near completing another loop in the Salty Pups race at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Nolan Salt and Luke Petzold are neck and neck in the Lil’ Pups ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Hunter Weisgerber is encouraged to keep going in the Salty Pups ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Zoe Nieman and fellow riders near completing a loop in the Salty Pups race at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Lil’ Pups participants begin their ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Oliver Brett smoothly navigates the Lil’Pups ride trail at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Youth category runner-up Savannah was a last-minute Salty Street Festival pie-eating competitor on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Brooke Drager paints a bicycle-powered spinning canvas with Meikle Studiosas Ethan Drager waits his turn at the Salty Street Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Armenians serenade the Salty Street Festival crowd on May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ethan Drager checks out who’s coming up behind him on the pedal bikes provided by the Shuswap Children’s Association at the Salty Dog Street Festival May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Members of Just for Kicks dance studio’s senior hip hop class perform for the crowd at the Salty Dog Street Festival Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)

Matt Pyatt of team Phat Basturd Knobel climbs up hill in the main race of the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Team Savage2’s Raph Couturier races to the Salty Jump in the main race of the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)