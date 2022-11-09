High hopes for good turnout during Golden’s Remembrance Day

It has been two years since the Golden Legion has been able to host a gathering at its branch following Remembrance Day ceremonies.

In 2020, the pandemic stopped all gatherings from taking place, putting the ceremony on hiatus, and then in 2021 the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 122 was in the middle of moving locations to a lounge above the curling rink.

This year, legion Vice President Randy Hamilton is excited to welcome everyone back and hopes there will be good attendance both at the parade and the branch following the ceremony.

“We are fortunate to have a parade permit this year to occupy a portion of the highway for the parade, as Highway 1 is closed and the detour comes through town. Normally a parade permit wouldn’t be an issue, but with the highway closed over the long weekend we were worried about the traffic diverted south,” said Hamilton.

He said he has heard there will be several service groups along with a drummer and bagpiper marching in the parade.

Hamilton said poppy sales appear to be going well, although the overall count isn’t completed yet.

The legion is currently working with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to build an elevator and wheelchair access at the branch, although Hamilton said it could take up to two years to complete.

“We have a lot of veterans who can’t come anymore because there isn’t access for them to come up the stairs, but we are working on a way to help them,” explained Hamilton.

With the new location of the legion, Hamilton hopes that business will increase due to the proximity to the curling rink and possibly Rocket fans who might wander over.

“We are working to get the kitchen up and running, so hopefully we can offer food services on a weekly basis.”

The Remembrance Day parade will start at the Golden Fire Hall just before 10:30 a.m. and will march off at 10:40 a.m. to arrive at the cenotaph at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 11.

