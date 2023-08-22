Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada has already planted over 4000 Whitebark Pine trees in the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (kickinghorseresort.com)

Helping to conserve Whitebark Pine at Kicking Horse Mountain

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada worked with Kicking Horse on Aug. 19

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has teamed up with the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada to help with the conservation of Whitebark Pine trees.

This species is declining at a staggering rate in the Golden area due to an invasive species of fungus known as White Pine blister rust.

Already Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada has planted more than 4,000 trees and on Aug. 19, it invited the community to help plant more.

During the event, there was also a guided tour of Kicking Horse’s Whitebark Pines along CPR Ridge with a host from Parks Canada and the Grizzly Bear Refuge.

Golden

