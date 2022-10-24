Submitted by Golden lions club

Help the world see and recycle eye glasses in Golden

The Golden Lions Club helps donates glasses

David Clapperton of the Golden Lions Club delivered donations to Canadian Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centre (CLERC) in Calgary. On hand to receive them were Jack Busst the treasurer and James Lee, CLERC chairperson.

In some parts of the world eyeglasses are scarce and expensive. Children must drop out of school because they can’t see well enough to read, according to Lee. Parents who need glasses may lose their jobs because they can’t see. It is estimated that one in ten people in developing countries need glasses or more than 62 million people. Check it out at www.clerc.ca

You can recycle your old eyeglasses in Golden by bringing them to Golden Optometry Clinic at 509B 9th Avenue N. The local Lions Club makes sure they get to Calgary. CLERC takes any kind of eyeglasses in all conditions, including sunglasses, safety glasses, reading glasses, frames and loose lenses. In Calgary, the eyeglasses are sorted, cleaned, inspected and repaired (where necessary). The glasses then have their prescriptions read and placed in a bag along with the printed prescription. Now they are ready for shipping to organizations within Canada for mission trips to developing countries. Lions have been recycling eyeglasses for over 90 years.

