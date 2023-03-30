Happy Birthday to Kelowna’s newest centenarian

Kelowna’s newest centenarian is Margaret (Mickey) Schienle.
Schienle celebrates her 100th birthday today from her care home in Kelowna.
She was born in Saskatchewan on March 30, 1923.
When the Second World War broke out, Schienle took on jobs in Toronto working in the munitions plant as well as a riveter on the Lancaster Bombers.
She has been married several times, lived throughout the U.S. and Canada, has taken on various jobs, and continues to be funny and witty at 100 years old.
From all of us at Black Press, Happy Birthday Mickey!
