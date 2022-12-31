Penticton incorporated as a district municipality in 1908. On Dec. 31, 2022, the city turns 114 years old. (City of Penticton/Contributed)

Penticton incorporated as a district municipality in 1908. On Dec. 31, 2022, the city turns 114 years old. (City of Penticton/Contributed)

Happy Birthday, Penticton! Municipality turns 114 on New Year’s Eve

The district municipality later became a city in May 1948

New Year’s Eve will be extra special in Penticton this year – for the 114th time.

Dec. 31 marks the 114th anniversary of Penticton becoming a district municipality.

Penticton had a population of 600 upon incorporation in 1908.

It later became a city in May 1948.

READ MORE: The woman who swam the entire length of Okanagan Lake in 1958

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton

Previous story
Busiest year ever for Okanagan Humane Society

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
A year in review with Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok

Tanny the cat and Magnus the dog were rescued by OHS. (OHS)
Busiest year ever for Okanagan Humane Society

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: The poetry of artificial intelligence