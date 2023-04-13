Golden swimming lessons no longer taking place under Canadian Red Cross

The new programming will be offered by the Lifesaving Society of Canada

The Town of Golden will offer swimming lessons this summer under the umbrella of the Lifesaving Society of Canada.

Prior to this year, the town’s swimming instruction was offered by the Canadian Red Cross, but in 2022, the organization announced that it would be transitioning out of swimming instruction.

The Lifesaving Society of Canada is a longstanding organization and has a reputation as one of the nation’s leading lifeguarding experts with more than 1.2 million Canadians participating in their programming each year.

“The [Lifesaving Society] has been delivering nationally recognized learn-to-swim, lifeguard and leadership training for many years,” the town’s director of recreation services, Jordan Petrovics said.

The names and descriptions of the programming offered by the Lifesaving Society will differ from the Red Cross’s offerings, but the town has promised to place participants in the appropriate levels.

“We’ll work with parents and their children to make sure [participants] are enrolled in the right levels based on their previous Red Cross achievements,” Petrovics said.

The transition is made easier thanks to staff members of the town’s recreation department.

“We’re fortunate because our aquatics coordinator, Chelsey (Keefer) has been working within the [Lifesaving Society] programming for well over a decade,” Petrovics said.

As lessons will begin in May, parents are encouraged to visit the Town of Golden’s website to see a full list of this summer’s offerings. There, parents can compare the new offerings to the former Red Cross levels.

Registration will take place online and open on May 13.

READ MORE: Golden Golf Club driving range opens for 2023 season

READ MORE: Proposed changes aim to make it safer and more attractive to walk and bike in B.C.

@505sami_

sami.islam@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenSwimmingWater