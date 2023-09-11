GADSAR refreshes rope skills in the Battle Range Mountains. (Facebook)

GADSAR refreshes rope skills in the Battle Range Mountains. (Facebook)

Golden Search and Rescue refreshes skills in the Battle Range Mountains

Earlier this summer members were in the area surrounding the Battle Abby Hut

This summer Golden and District Search and Rescue (GADSAR) teamed up with Nelson, Grand Forks, Rossland, and Columbia Valley to practice and refresh their rope rescue skills in the Battle Range Mountains surrounding the Battle Abby Hut.

Under the lead of Kirk Mauthner of Basecamp Innovations, the teams practiced travelling though Glaciated and high angled mountainous terrain and set up numerous rescue scenarios requiring different rope rescue techniques. High lines, guiding lines, drop loop techniques, high redirects and spanned anchors systems where some of the rescue tools practiced.

The team used both purpose built devices and component based systems.

“A great time was had by everyone. New friendships were made and friendly rivalries were continued. Special thanks to Roger and Laurie for continuing to host us at the Battle Abby hut,” stated GADSAR.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cops for Kids cycle tour makes a stop in Grand Forks

Just Posted

The Golden Rockets against the Kimberley Dynamiters in the 2023 KIHJL playoffs. (Paul Rodgers photos)
Golden Rockets drop three straight games to end preseason

GADSAR refreshes rope skills in the Battle Range Mountains. (Facebook)
Golden Search and Rescue refreshes skills in the Battle Range Mountains

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Kootenay MLAs get earful on health care challenges in BC border communities

(Image/ Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4)
Extended closure coming to Highway 1, east of Golden