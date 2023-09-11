Golden Search and Rescue refreshes skills in the Battle Range Mountains

Earlier this summer members were in the area surrounding the Battle Abby Hut

This summer Golden and District Search and Rescue (GADSAR) teamed up with Nelson, Grand Forks, Rossland, and Columbia Valley to practice and refresh their rope rescue skills in the Battle Range Mountains surrounding the Battle Abby Hut.

Under the lead of Kirk Mauthner of Basecamp Innovations, the teams practiced travelling though Glaciated and high angled mountainous terrain and set up numerous rescue scenarios requiring different rope rescue techniques. High lines, guiding lines, drop loop techniques, high redirects and spanned anchors systems where some of the rescue tools practiced.

The team used both purpose built devices and component based systems.

“A great time was had by everyone. New friendships were made and friendly rivalries were continued. Special thanks to Roger and Laurie for continuing to host us at the Battle Abby hut,” stated GADSAR.

