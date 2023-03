Golden - Field RCMP (Facebook) Const. McWilliams using a radar gun at the Golden Arena. (Golden - Field RCMP Facebook)

Speeding on a slippery surface can be dangerous or pricey if caught by the RCMP for going over the limit.

But, if you add skates to the mix it turns a precarious situation into something fun, which is exactly what happened in Golden recently, (March 7).

Const. McWilliams took a break from the road and headed down to the arena to watch the U15 Golden Rockets practice and catch players on the radar detector.

The top speed came in at 32km/hr.

READ MORE: Golden residents irritated by cannabis odour

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenhockeyRCMP