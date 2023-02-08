Golden local new face of Kicking Horse Country Chamber

Melanie Myers is the new executive director of the Kicking Horse Country Chamber of Commerce.

Golden and Area A businesses have a new advocate.

Melanie Myers assumed the role of executive director of the Kicking Horse Country Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 3.

Relying on knowledge of the area and enthusiasm, Myers says there are many things on her radar, but chief among them is making sure the businesses know the chamber is open.

“We want to ensure that people know we’re here for the business community,” she says of chamber’s 216 active members. “”We want to hear from members and non-members and we want to grow the membership.”

Myers sees advocacy as one important role, much of which is accomplished within the framework of the BC Chamber of Commerce.

“They have a number of policies and new ones are written every year that impact and are related to businesses,” Myers says. “If there are businesses in Golden that want to respond to any current policy, or bring forward new ones, we can respond at a high level through the BC Chamber.”

Partnering with local businesses to implement shop-local initiatives that work for them is another goal as is connecting them with supports that exist at the provincial and federal level.

In terms of events that past chambers have hosted, such as Christmas parades and Canada Day, are possible in partnership with other organizations only.

“We want to ensure we’re putting our time and efforts into doing what benefits the needs of our business community,” she says. “Another priority is to reach out to businesses that lie outside of the town limits to see what their needs are and if they’re different from in town.”

Myers has a long history of working in Golden. In her 20s, it was Kicking Horse Mountain Resort where she worked in the sales and marketing.

In her 30s, Myers became a mother and shifted her focus to non-profit work here in the community. The mother of two boys recently became one of four shareholders with a team of women who run Budding Minds Nature Based Discovery Programs.

“Please reach out and let’s talk! I want to hear from you and be the best voice for your business needs I can be,” Myers says. “You can reach me at 250-344-7125 or by email to manager@goldenchamber.bc.ca.”

