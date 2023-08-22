Golden kids learn to bike smart

Eight kids work with Golden Search and Rescue to learn about safe bike riding. (Golden SAR)

On Aug. 9, Golden Search and Rescue and the Golden Cycling Club launched a pilot program with eight local kids who love to bike.

According to Golden SAR, everyone got together and talked about how to plan for a day out from basic things to carry to keeping yourself safe, to how to call for help if you need it and what to do while you’re waiting for the help to arrive.

BCAS Paramedics also showed up to the event to help explain to the kids what happens when they arrive at an emergency scene.

Paramedics alongside Golden SAR volunteers performed a rescue scenario on the Premature bike trail.

