Eight kids work with Golden Search and Rescue to learn about safe bike riding. (Golden SAR)

Eight kids work with Golden Search and Rescue to learn about safe bike riding. (Golden SAR)

Golden kids learn to bike smart

Golden Search and Rescue worked with Golden Cycling Club on a pilot program

On Aug. 9, Golden Search and Rescue and the Golden Cycling Club launched a pilot program with eight local kids who love to bike.

According to Golden SAR, everyone got together and talked about how to plan for a day out from basic things to carry to keeping yourself safe, to how to call for help if you need it and what to do while you’re waiting for the help to arrive.

BCAS Paramedics also showed up to the event to help explain to the kids what happens when they arrive at an emergency scene.

Paramedics alongside Golden SAR volunteers performed a rescue scenario on the Premature bike trail.

READ MORE: Helping to conserve Whitebark Pine at Kicking Horse Mountain

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Helping to conserve Whitebark Pine at Kicking Horse Mountain

Just Posted

Eight kids work with Golden Search and Rescue to learn about safe bike riding. (Golden SAR)
Golden kids learn to bike smart

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada has already planted over 4000 Whitebark Pine trees in the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (kickinghorseresort.com)
Helping to conserve Whitebark Pine at Kicking Horse Mountain

Tips to consider to avoid attracting bears or other wildlife to your fruit trees. (Wildsafe)
Keep bears from Golden’s fruit trees

Fans will not be watching Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan soccer at home this weekend as games have been moved outside the fire zone. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)
Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games