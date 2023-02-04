The Golden Farmers Market is looking for volunteers to join the organization (Golden BC Farmers’ Market/Facebook)

Golden Farmer’s Market looking for volunteers to join organization

The volunteers will help fill vacancies on the board of directors

Slowly but surely, the summer season is approaching which means the Golden Farmer’s Market will be making a return and they are looking for volunteers to help them out.

The annual general meeting will take place on Saturday, Mar. 4. at the Island Restaurant, running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will include refreshments and memberships available at the meeting.

The current openings include roles such as directors, a chairperson and a treasurer to fill vacancies on the board of directors with an executive director role coming soon.

Those interested or have any questions are encouraged to contact goldenfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
