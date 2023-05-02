Golden Cycling Club’s skill park to open completely next month

Cyclists are asked to avoid the closed portion of the park which is still under construction

Construction of the Golden Cycling Club’s mountain biking skill park is about 50 per cent complete. The public is asked to stay out of the site as it is still under construction. (Golden Cycling Club photo)

Through a series of grants from local trusts totalling more than $125,000, the Golden Cycling Club is building a new skills park at Keith King Park.

Construction for the skills park started last fall when the club decided it needed a dedicated space to teach participants in its youth camp the basics of mountain biking.

The cycling club’s children’s programming has been running for about seven years according to the club’s director Andy Bostock.

This year, more than 140 children participated in a four-week camp that was held on Saturday mornings.

After halting construction for the winter, the project is back underway and is expected to be completed next month.

The work is being completed by Starr Trail Solutions and all of the lumber for the project was provided free of cost by Canadian Timberframes.

Relative to the kilometres of bike trails around Golden, the skills park is “just a small area with jumps and drops” Bostock said.

“It’s a safe, controlled area for newcomers to the sport to learn mountain biking,” Bostock said.

Currently, half the park is complete and is ready for public use.

The portion of the park still under construction is marked by yellow tape and the obvious presence of construction machines.

The Golden Cycling Club has asked people to stay out of the worksite while Starr Trail Solutions completes its work.

“We know everyone is excited about the skills park, but please work with us for the next couple weeks and respect the closures at the skills park,” the club wrote in a Facebook post.

“Features that are closed off are closed for a reason.”

