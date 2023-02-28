Golden community radio to host launch party event

The event will start 6 p.m. and be available for everyone

For the Town of Golden and locals who want a say in what happens on the community air-waves, Golden Co-op Radio will be having a launch party this Friday, March. 3 from 6 -8 p.m. at 819 Park Dr.

After the event, participants will preview certain shows that are still being developed for online broadcasting and people will be elected for board member positions.

The event is scheduled as following:

6:00 p.m. – doors open

6:30 p.m. – AGM starts

7:30 p.m. – AGM ends and the preview of online broadcasting begins.

Food and drinks will be available and those wanting to attend need to RSVP goldencoopradio@gmail.com.

@aadwan02

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

