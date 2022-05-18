‘GET WILD’ this summer in Golden

For eight years Wildsight Golden has been using a summer environmental education camp for kids.
GET WILD! allows for children to learn about the local ecosystem through play and exploration.
The camp runs each week starting July 4 to August 19 for kids aged six to 10.
Activities include nature discovery and adventure games, hiking, bird-watching, gardening, learning survival skills as well as making art, playing sports and music.
Each Thursday campers will go on a full-day field trip to a local attraction such as rafting with Glacier Rafting, playing disc golf at Organic Sports Ranch or visiting the new Skybridge.
The cost for the week is $210.
The camp fills up fast and many are already signed up.
For more information email golden@wildsight.ca or go to https://wildsight.ca/branches/golden/getwild-2/
