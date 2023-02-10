Get ready to gather for MasqueParade at Spirit Square

People are encouraged to dress warmly and show up Saturday night

The MasqueParade is right around the corner and preparations have been well under way to make this event better than ever.

This year’s theme is ‘Out of the Box’ and is to reflect the experiences that the community went through during COVID pandemic and how everyone was forced into a box both literally and metaphorically as connections were disrupted or lost entirely.

So, to signal an end to that chapter, the community will get themselves out of the box with creative participation and the hundreds of ‘wild and silly’ creatures made for the event, which will take place around a bonfire.

Festivities will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6:45 p.m. at Spirit Square.

Fire works are also to take place.

