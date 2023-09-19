Fundraiser for Golden Hospital brings in big bucks

The Giving Thanks to The Golden & District Hospital 2022 fundraiser brought in $35,445, with $19,245 coming from the Canada Helps website and $16,200 in cheques and pledges.

These donations together with donations to the Blu Moose event and contributions from the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, funded the purchase of the C-arm that is now up and running in the Golden Hospital.

“We are thrilled that the mini c-arm for Golden & District Hospital arrived in March. We could not be more grateful. Staff education and in-services took place in April and the unit is now available for use in the operating room,” said staff at the hospital.

This equipment extends the scope of practice and increases the volume of surgeries that can be done within the Golden Hospital.

“We are tremendously grateful for your continued support that makes these equipment purchases possible,” said Golden Hospital staff.

Keith W Hern

Friend of the Golden & District Hospital

