The Clinical Operations Team at Golden Hospital.

The Clinical Operations Team at Golden Hospital.

Fundraiser for Golden Hospital brings in big bucks

Mini c-arm for Golden & District Hospital arrived in March.

The Giving Thanks to The Golden & District Hospital 2022 fundraiser brought in $35,445, with $19,245 coming from the Canada Helps website and $16,200 in cheques and pledges.

These donations together with donations to the Blu Moose event and contributions from the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, funded the purchase of the C-arm that is now up and running in the Golden Hospital.

“We are thrilled that the mini c-arm for Golden & District Hospital arrived in March. We could not be more grateful. Staff education and in-services took place in April and the unit is now available for use in the operating room,” said staff at the hospital.

This equipment extends the scope of practice and increases the volume of surgeries that can be done within the Golden Hospital.

“We are tremendously grateful for your continued support that makes these equipment purchases possible,” said Golden Hospital staff.

Keith W Hern

Friend of the Golden & District Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health, safety and truth focus of Salmon Arm’s Rise Up Indigenous Wellness

Just Posted

The Golden Ultra is a three-day trail running event in Golden. (Golden Ultra/Facebook)
Results from last weekend’s Golden Ultra

The Clinical Operations Team at Golden Hospital.
Fundraiser for Golden Hospital brings in big bucks

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations

The Central Okanagan endured weeks without tourism during its peak season because of wildfires and a regional travel ban. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Climate change cost B.C. tourism ‘$100s of millions, never to be recovered’