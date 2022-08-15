Tributes have been pouring in for longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, who died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 17, at age 60. (Cory Bialecki photo)

Fundraiser for bench, tree in honour of Vernon editor launched

A goal of $4,000 has been set for memorial bench and tree at civic park in memory of Glenn Mitchell

Vernon’s former Civic Arena was a second home to late Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell.

He skated at the arena, played hockey there, watched his two sons, Justin and Lucas, play minor hockey there, helped as a coach/volunteer.

The Civic Arena and Mitchell may be gone, but a Vernon man wants to use the new Civic Community Park being built as a way to remember him.

Tom Skinner – a friend and fan of Mitchell, who was managing editor of The Morning Star for nearly 30 years, author of the weekly column Mitchell’s Musings, and who died suddenly in December 2020 at the age of 60 – has launched a fundraiser to help erect a commemorative bench and plant a tree at the new park on the site of the former arena.

“Glenn showed his interests and care for Vernon with his humour, his kindness and thought-provoking Mitchell’s Musings,” said Skinner. “He also showed his love of sports and family as a dedicated coach.”

Skinner has established a trust fund to help honour Mitchell’s contributions to Vernon. A target of $4,000 for the bench and tree has been set.

If you’d like to be involved, Skinner is asking that you work within your neighbourhood to plan a fun and creative way to help.

“It could be as simple as a barbecue fundraiser,” he said. “Or a giant neighbourhood garage sale.

“Although we are not set up to issue income tax receipts, there are no fees charged, and 100 per cent of your money will go directly to the Glenn Mitchell Trust Fund.

If you’d like to make a donation to the fundraiser, you can contribute to the Glenn Mitchell Memorial Fund which has been established at Scotiabank Number 002 (the branch on 30th Avenue), Account No. 406000037117, or e-transfer to glenntrust2022@gmail.com.

