From the Golden archives

This historic photo is of the Ptarmigan, which was built in Golden in 1903 by the Upper Columbia Navigation and Tramway Company. It was 110 feet long and 20 feet wide. This boat had a rough life. It was purchased by the Columbia River Company in 1903 and launched immediately. It hit a snag near Redrock in 1907 and had to be repaired. Later that same year it caught on fire and the upper works were destroyed. Repaired it went back to work in 1908 and was broken up in 1909. It was removed from the mariner’s book in 1911.

~ Golden Museum

