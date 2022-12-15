From the Golden archives

This historic photo is the Monarch Mine mill buildings are pictured here, the mine near Field, was first staked by Tom Wilson in 1882. Mining was only active on the mountain from 1928 until 1952 when the lease was no longer renewed by Parks Canada. (Golden Museum photo)

This historic photo is the Monarch Mine mill buildings are pictured here, the mine near Field, B.C. was first staked by Tom Wilson in 1882. Mining was only active on the mountain from 1928 until 1952 when the lease was no longer renewed by Parks Canada.

This historic photo is the Monarch Mine mill buildings are pictured here, the mine near Field, B.C. was first staked by Tom Wilson in 1882. Mining was only active on the mountain from 1928 until 1952 when the lease was no longer renewed by Parks Canada. ~ Golden Museum
