This historical photo comes from The Golden Star circa 2003 of the Kootenay Hotel. Originally from New Brunswick, Harry Conacher came west in 1885 and settled in Washington for two years before moving to Donald. Once in Donald, he purchased a home and went into partnership with Mr. Forrest in the operation of the Forrest House, a first class hotel. Harry was soon looking around for an opportunity to get into business for himself, and within a short time after his search began, Harry bought the Kootenay Hotel in Golden. He died of pulmonary tuberculosis at the Golden Hospital on Dec. 30, 1894, at the age of 30. ~Golden Museum and Archives

From the Golden archives

A look back at Golden’s history

This historical photo comes from The Golden Star circa 2003 of the Kootenay Hotel. Originally from New Brunswick, Harry Conacher came west in 1885 and settled in Washington for two years before moving to Donald. Once in Donald, he purchased a home and went into partnership with Mr. Forrest in the operation of the Forrest House, a first class hotel.

Harry was soon looking around for an opportunity to get into business for himself, and within a short time after his search began, Harry bought the Kootenay Hotel in Golden. He died of pulmonary tuberculosis at the Golden Hospital on Dec. 30, 1894, at the age of 30.

~Golden Museum and Archives

From the Golden archives

