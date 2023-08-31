This historical photo comes from The Golden Star in 1973, of the town’s first schoolhouse, which was the home of Clarence Palumbo and family. The house was moved to a new foundation just across the railway tracks on 10th Street. The previous school had been in the waiting room of the skating rink. Mrs. Bill Wenman remembers the old house as her primary school in 1905. (Golden Museum and Archives)

From the Golden archives

A look back at Golden’s history

This historical photo comes from The Golden Star circa 1973, of the town’s first school house, which was the home of Clarence Palumbo and family. The house was moved to a new foundation just across the railway tracks on 10th street. The previous school had been in the waiting room of the skating rink. Mrs. Bill Wenman remembers the old house as her primary school in 1905.

~Golden Museum and Archives

Goldenhistory

