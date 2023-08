This historical photo is from the July 14, 1993, publication of The Golden Star.

“It was Mud, Mud, Mud at the second annual bog. There were 1,200 spectators who had a ball in the sloppy weather Sunday, as persistent rains and cool temperatures made for a wet and wild run through the mud.”

The racers combined their time and distance of two runs, to get a piece of the prize money totalling $3,000.

~Golden Museum and Archives

Goldenhistory