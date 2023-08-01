This historical photo is of the postal service in Golden, which is the oldest continuous service that the town ever had. The first mail arrived in Golden before the railway in 1884. Yvonne Mercier is the child sitting on the wagon. (Golden Museum and Archives)

This historical photo is of the postal service in Golden, which is the oldest continuous service that the town ever had. The first mail arrived in Golden before the railway in 1884. Yvonne Mercier is the child sitting on the wagon. (Golden Museum and Archives)

From the Golden archives

A look back at Golden’s history

This historical photo is of the postal service in Golden, which is the oldest continuous service that the town ever had. The first mail arrived in Golden before the railway in 1884.

Yvonne Mercier is the child sitting on the wagon.

~Golden Museum and Archives

Goldenhistory

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former NHL stars throw support behind OSNS golf tournament in Oliver

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares

Columbia Shuswap Regional District finance manager Jodi Pierce. (File photo)
‘Let it be known’: Signs needed for Columbia-Shuswap projects

This historical photo is of the postal service in Golden, which is the oldest continuous service that the town ever had. The first mail arrived in Golden before the railway in 1884. Yvonne Mercier is the child sitting on the wagon. (Golden Museum and Archives)
From the Golden archives

Vancouver’s Coco Jafro plays in Golden. (File photo)
Vancouver’s Coco Jafro comes to Golden