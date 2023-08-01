From the Golden archives

This historical photo is of the postal service in Golden, which is the oldest continuous service that the town ever had. The first mail arrived in Golden before the railway in 1884. Yvonne Mercier is the child sitting on the wagon. (Golden Museum and Archives)

