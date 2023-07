This historical photo is of Gilbert St Amand on the left and Yvonne Mercier in the middle.

Mercier played piano for the silent films using sheet music that accompanied the films at The Lyric, which was built in Golden in 1910 by Dartt and Patterson.

It had two-storeys and four rooms and cost the owners about $18,000 to build. The theatre part of the building was on the west side and could seat 300 people and often more than one show an evening was shown.

~Golden Museum and Archives

