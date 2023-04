Laurie Johnson took this photo of Main Street in Golden in 1975.

Golden resident Carol Braisher recently dropped by The Star’s office to showcase some historic photos of the town.

Her father Laurie Johnson took the two photos of downtown Golden.

Both pictures were taken from the same angle of Main Street.

The left photo below was taken in the spring of 1937 and the other in 1975.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenhistoryLocal History