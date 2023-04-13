From the archives: Golden’s history

This historic photo is of the Chautauqua held in the Lyric theatre, on October 13, 1922.

The Lyric theatre is was located where the Youth Center is today. It contained a large movie theatre, a public hall, a pool hall and a barber shop. The Lyric burned to the ground, along with two neighboring restaurants, the Loy and the Collins on April 22, 1931.

There are few Americans left who remember the Circuit Chautauqua but there was a time when those words conjured up a host of images. To its supporters it meant a chance for the community to gather for three to seven days to enjoy a course of lectures on a variety of subjects.

~Golden Museum and Archives

