This historic photo is of a train derailment between Field and Revelstoke.

The incident happened in April 1962, when 39 freight cars and three diesels derailed. There was actually two freight train derailments, one on a Saturday and one the next day which blocked the Canadian Pacific Railway line.There were no injuries and damage was slight.

~Golden Museum and Archives

Goldenhistory