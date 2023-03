This historic photo is of Mr. C.E. Wells who ran a sawmill at Palliser, just 21 km east of Golden on the banks of the Kicking Horse River. Among his many friends was Francis Armstrong the owner of the Columbia River riverboat called the Duchess. The photo of the boat shows the steamer Duchess tied up along the river where men were loading wood on to fuel the engine.

~Golden Museum and Archives

Goldenhistory