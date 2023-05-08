From the archives

This historic photo is of of Charlie Warren's car that he used to take visitors up and down the valley. They wouldn't have had to use signals yet. The photo was taken sometime around 1923. ~Golden Museum and Archives

~Golden Museum and Archives

