This historic photo is of Golden, on Oct. 7, 1898, with a population of about 600, located at the entrance of Kicking Horse Pass, on the river of the same name. The river divides the town into east and west Golden.

At the time the river was about 350 feet wide with an average depth of about two and one half feet, and at the town, runs with a rapidity of about five miles per hour.

~Golden Museum and Archives

