This historic photo is of the Telephone Exchange Office which was to the left of the Hotel Fridhem pictured here.

Golden’s first telephones were installed to link several businesses and two local residences through a central office in the downtown core.

With the growing demand for telephones, the single switchboard was no longer adequate, and a larger one was installed in the CPR telegraph office.

~Golden Museum and Archives

Goldenhistory