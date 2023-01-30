The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

Team Big White won the game 11-9

Lake Country Mayor Blaire Ireland got to drop the puck on the inaugural pond hockey fundraiser game between the Big White Fire Department and the Lake Country Fire Department.

The friendly game was held Sunday (Jan. 29) at 11 a.m. as a fundraiser for the local Firefighter Burn Fund.

A total of $816 was raised to support burn victims and treatment centres in B.C.

On Canada’s highest outdoor skating rink, at Big White Ski Resort, the Big White fire crew won the match 11-9.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersfundraiserhockeyKelownaLake Country

Previous story
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue tune up their skills in training session

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Small business owners can be nominated for a Small Business BC award until March 10, 2023. (Contributed)
The search is on for best small businesses in Thompson Okanagan

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)
Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

(@PasteMagazine/Twitter)
Morning Start: New Zealand didn’t need the Power Rangers