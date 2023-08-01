Former NHL stars throw support behind OSNS golf tournament in Oliver

Scott Niedermayer, Duncan Keith support Tee It Up for Kids at Fairview Mountain on Sept. 1

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Niedermayer with OSNS alumni Charlie Moore at the 2022 Tee it Up for Kids golf tournament in Oliver. (Photo- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre)

Golfers across the region will swing in support of kids at one of the South Okanagan’s most renowned courses later this summer.

The Tee It Up For Kids tournament returns to Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club on Sept. 1.

All funds raised will go toward the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a Penticton-based organization that’s helped local kids with development challenges since 1978.

A future round of golf with former NHL stars Scott Niedermayer and Duncan Keith will be among the auction items available for bidding.

Attendees will also have a chance to walk away with prizes, including a $25,000 hole-in-one prize.

According to the centre, those on the course will play through a few holes that “feature a twist designed to give an idea of what children face when they receive pediatric rehabilitation at the centre.”

The event will also include dinner and pre-tee-off activities.

“OSNS makes hard work look like play and builds self-confidence while doing it,” said Heather Miller, executive director at OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. “Participation in the Tee It Up golf tournament on Sept. 1, is a fun way to partner with the centre to support pediatric rehabilitation and developmental support services.

“OSNS is forever grateful for the generosity of the Okanagan Similkameen community and Fairview Mountain Golf Club.”

This year’s tournament mark the third annual edition of the event. It enjoyed sell-out numbers in its first two years.

“The event continues to build year over year and Fairview Mountain is proud to be a small part of the fundraising efforts which impact so many lives within the community,” said Brian McDonald, the club’s general manager.

Teams can register for the event here.

