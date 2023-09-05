Larry Evans, the ‘Indiana Jones of Mushrooms’, identifies and teaches about mushroom varieties at the 2014 Fungi Fest in Sicamous. (Fungi Fest photo)

Larry Evans, the ‘Indiana Jones of Mushrooms’, identifies and teaches about mushroom varieties at the 2014 Fungi Fest in Sicamous. (Fungi Fest photo)

Foraging fans to flock to Fungi Fest in Sicamous

Popular mushroom-themed weekend returns Sept. 15-17

Sicamous is gearing up to forage for fungi.

The 18th annual Fungi Festival is returning Sept. 15-17, 2023, partnering with the district and the Sicamous Legion to offer a variety of mushroom-themed events.

The Fungi Festival is a not-for-profit endeavour, charging for activities to keep the program self-sustaining and able to run year after year for the public, reads the event website.

An icebreaker meal will be served at the Alpiner restaurant at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, with mushroom-y meals and a campfire with live music.

The festival then offers daily long walk events, foraging tours and shorter identification walks for those who want to learn more about mushrooms in the area.

Long walks require advance registration and are limited to 25 participants, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an additional cooking demonstration for long walk participants’ breakfast on the final day.

Each day has a continuing schedule including presentations, panels, live music, dinners and a market.

Registrations must be confirmed with organizer Deb Heap at fungifestival@gmail.com with contact information and then payment can be made to the same address.

More information is available at fungifestival.com or with Deb Heap at 403-970-0114.

Read more: Sicamous NHLer honoured with jersey retirement by his Junior B team

Read more: ‘There’s no quick answer’: Shuswap community questions wildfire officials

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MushroomsSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Charity football game to support Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

Just Posted

Striking Rockwool workers headed to the 68th Street turnoff on Monday to mark Labour Day with a march and demonstration to remind the public they are on strike and the reason Labour Day is a holiday because of union actions like theirs. Photo Karen McKinley
Labour Day in Grand Forks marked with strike

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa

More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)
Over 400 properties still under evacuation order from McDougall Creek blaze