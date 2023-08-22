Donations to the Central Okanagan Food Bank arrived from the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Surrey to support wildfire evacuees on Aug. 22, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Food bank from Surrey helping Central Okanagan, more donations coming

Guru Nanak Food Bank stands by its motto to ‘recognize all human race as one’

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has been busy assisting thousands of evacuees and host families stay fed as wildfires threaten Lake Country, Kelowna, and West Kelowna.

Director of Development Tania Speiser said the community has really stepped up to help.

“We’re having partnerships on every level. We’re having people step up to offer us space, because part of what we do is the procurement, the stability, and the utilization of food.”

One of those partners is Guru Nanak Food Bank from Surrey. Kelowna Councillor Mohini Singh said “it took one phone call to the Guru Nanak Food Bank… and here they are.”

President of the Surrey based food bank Narinder Singh Walia described the desire to help as an obligation. “When we heard about the Kelowna fires we decided we had to do something for the needy people.”

Walia said they’ve also had requests for help in West Kelowna and more trucks full of donations will be arriving in the area in the coming days.

Anyone who wishes to donate or is in need of food assistance is encouraged to check out cofoodbank.org.

The food bank is in need of items like small snacks that fit in pockets for busy firefighters and other first responders. Another needed item is toothpaste and Speiser noted some dental clinics in town have donated.

READ MORE: Structural damage assessment from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna complete

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationFood BankKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Helping to conserve Whitebark Pine at Kicking Horse Mountain

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Eight kids work with Golden Search and Rescue to learn about safe bike riding. (Golden SAR)
Golden kids learn to bike smart

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada has already planted over 4000 Whitebark Pine trees in the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (kickinghorseresort.com)
Helping to conserve Whitebark Pine at Kicking Horse Mountain

Tips to consider to avoid attracting bears or other wildlife to your fruit trees. (Wildsafe)
Keep bears from Golden’s fruit trees