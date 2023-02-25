Follow the B.C. Bird Trail through Golden

The project also includes an app that can be used on the go

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the country at the beginning of 2020, a new birding project was being created that has since grown exponentially in popularity.

“The B.C. Bird Trail” started in September 2020 with the goal of becoming the leading source of information for all attractions and activities that relate to bird-watching travel in the province.

Currently, there are regional bird trails, that include Central Vancouver Island, Columbia Valley, Fraser Valley, Sea-To-Sky, and South Fraser, plus two more outposts in communities that include Langford and Osoyoos.

Whether someone is looking to have fun with friends and family in the great outdoors or they’re looking to be an ornithologist, there are many different types of birds to come out and see. Some of the types available are Dunlins, Horned Grebes, Canada Jays and many more.

According to creative director Jordan Stout, the whole point of the project is to be a guide for people.

“It offers self-guided itineraries throughout dozens of communities and works with local partners to highlight different locations that will be a major help along the journey.”

The recent phenomenon that is a surge of popularity and interest in birding has been dubbed the ‘big birding boom’ because each year, more and more people are becoming bird enthusiasts with the help of the project.

Stout also believes that this surge in popularity can also be attributed to people wanting to get out more and explore “their own backyards.”

“We quickly realized that not only has birding already risen in popularity in recent years as well as people in the province wanting to get outside more and explore the outdoors. It’s not just the locals but also tourists who know B.C. has great wildlife wanting to experience it as well.”

For more information and booking, the website is the place to be.

