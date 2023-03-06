First snowboarding only event coming to Kicking Horse Resort

The event will take place at the resort and go on for two days

Kicking Horse’s first snowboard only event will take place over two days between Saturday, Mar. 25 to Sunday, Mar. 26 and is sponsored by the company known as Darkside.

The entry for this event is 50 dollars per athlete, and once participants are fully registered they will have access to 50 per cent off tickets at guest services during the time of the event.

The categories for the event are as follows:

YoungGuns – 6-14 years old – FREE

Jr Apprentices – 15-18 years old – $50

Apprentices – 19-29 years old – $50

Journeymen – 30-39 years old – $50

Masters – 40-45 years old – $50

Foremen – 46+ – $50

For those interested in volunteering their time as a course-builder, they can also register and in return will receive a free competition entry, lunch, and an après beer at Whitetooth Grill. Those interested must email marcandrememorial@gmail.com ahead of time.

Registration for the event can be found here.

