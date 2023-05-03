Feasibility study for community wellness trail in Golden

The study will determine the feasibility of a wilderness wellness space

The feasibility study for a community area or trail is being carried out by Sam Foster, a certified Forest and Nature Therapy Guide. (Wildsight photo)

As of May 1, Wildsight Golden began a unique study funded by the Golden and District Community Foundation.

The purpose of this study is to determine the feasibility of a wilderness wellness space where nature-based wellness practitioners can have a quiet space to hold workshops, classes, therapy and other quiet activities.

There is currently no accessible community area or trail suitable for the purpose of eco-wellness practice in Golden.

All trails and areas are used by high-impact sports and dog walkers.

The proposal is to conduct research and take steps to create a dedicated and protected space that can be used by the community of Golden and Area A for low-impact wellness activities including forest bathing, meditation, yoga, counselling and other education purposes.

Having a protected area would be beneficial for nature and the local ecology as well as offering an opportunity for the community to observe the benefit of having low impact, safe areas.

Sam Foster, with The Wild Lifers, will carry out the research and assessment project.

Foster is a certified Forest and Nature Therapy Guide and Level 3 Forest School Practitioner who lives in Area A and leads forest bathing sessions.

Wildsight Golden gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Golden and District Community Foundation.

The foundation provides leadership and support that helps in addressing significant community needs.

For any questions or feedback for this project, please feel free to contact Wildsight Golden via email at golden@wildsight.ca.

–Submitted by Wildsight Golden

