Family of man who died in 2013 avalanche donates to Golden Search and Rescue

The family and friends of Shane Schroeder recently donated $7,013 to Golden and District Search and Rescue (GADSAR).

According to GADSAR, this is an annual donation, which is an important financial contribution to the group and its members.

“We’re honoured not only to be the recipients from this annual silent auction fundraiser but also to receive a yearly visit from the dozens of amazing people who make this happen every year,” reads a Facebook post from GADSAR.

Schroeder was killed in an avalanche back in December 2013, after the 29-year-old was swept away while snowboarding at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

GADSAR responded to the out-of-bounds avalanche, with multiple ski patrollers, rescue dogs and equipment.

Schroeder had about 10 years of snowboarding experience behind him and was out on the mountain with his friend Alex Lee when the avalanche hit.

Lee went on to create a fundraising memorial Facebook page for Schroeder called Shred4Shane.

