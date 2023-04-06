Ditch the wood burning heat system and get a rebate from Wildsight Golden

A limited number of rebates will be available begining in May

The purchase of a new heat pump, like the one pictured, is eligible for a rebate of up to $1,000 through Wildsight’s new wood smoke reduction program.

Wildsight Golden has announced the creation of a new rebate to encourage the town’s residents to adopt more environmentally friendly home heating systems.

Starting in May, the nonprofit will offer a limited number of rebates to residents of Golden who currently burn wood as their primary source of heating.

The rebates are part of a broader wood smoke reduction program for the area.

Residents of Golden can use the rebates to transition their existing wood-burning systems to heat pumps, pellet stoves or cleaner-burning wood stoves.

Heat pumps are eligible for a $1,000 rebate, pellet stoves are eligible for $750 in savings and new cleaner burning wood stoves will qualify for $500 in rebates.

Heat pumps are the most expensive to purchase but will make the most significant environmental impact which is why they are given the largest rebate.

Vouchers for rebates must be obtained from either Parky’s or Kardash, the two local retailers participating in the program.

In order to be eligible for a voucher, existing wood stoves that are being replaced must be inspected by Parky’s or Kardash prior to removal.

The 2021 BC Lung Foundation’s annual State of the Air report, identified Golden as a community that exceeded its annual particulate matter targets.

Particulate matter includes solids and liquids that are fine enough to be inhaled and thus create air quality issues.

Exposure to fine particulate air pollution can be associated with health conditions such as headaches, eye and throat irritation, and worsened symptoms of respiratory conditions.

According to the provincial government, “one of the largest sources of particulate matter in B.C. is residential wood burning.”

Wildsight’s rebates can be combined with other financial incentives from the provincial and federal governments which were developed with the similar goal of reducing energy consumption in homes.

